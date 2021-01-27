Tripadvisor names its 2021 popular destinations in the world

Bali was named the most popular destination in this year’s 2021 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, and it is not hard to see why. Bali is famed for its attractive beaches, culture and top-class cuisine- and makes for an affordable destination for South Africans. Tripadvisor describes it as an "Indonesian paradise that feels like a fantasy." Taking the second spot is London. The United Kingdom attractions offer plenty to see and do- including The Tower of London, Big Ben and Buckingham Palace. In third place is Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, which has been a lockdown escape for many Europe and US travellers during the pandemic.

It is easy to see why. Dubai is charming, and boasts much for avid travellers, from sun-soaked beaches, marvellous architecture and top cuisine.

Rome in Italy is fourth place. The stunning location has been a firm favourite for South African travellers before the pandemic.

It lures travellers with its mesmerising architecture, food and scenic views.

Paris in France, in 5th place, showcases picturesque views, vibrant arts and culture scene, famous landmarks and delicious food.

Paris continues to be one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, especially for couples.

Other destinations that made the list include Hanoi in Vietnam, which was voted the top destination to visit in 2020 on may travel lists, Crete in Greece, Bangkok in Thailand, Barcelona in Spain and Istanbul in Turkey.

Unfortunately, South Africa did not make the list.