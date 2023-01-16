Varanasi tent city becomes favourite wedding destination

The newly opened tent city in Varanasi, northern India, is emerging as a hot favourite wedding destination. The tent city developed in Ganga upstream near Ramnagar and accessible from Ravidas Ghat and Namo Ghat by boats, is witnessing a huge rush for February weddings.

The tent city was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 13 and became operational from Sunday, January 15. Varanasi Development Authority (VDA) vice chairman Abhishek Goyal said that guests had already started checking into the tent city. Two companies - Praveg Communications (India) Limited and Lalluji and Sons of Ahmedabad --have developed the tent city in two separate patches in 30-hectare land on the sand bed on the opposite bank of the river Ganga. Praveg Communications has started accommodating the guests in the luxurious tents.

Prolina Barada of Praveg Communications told the media, "Of 140 tents developed by us, 80 were ready for accommodating guests“. Amit Gupta of Lalluji and Sons said that guests will start checking-in to the tents from January 19. The tents have been booked for almost all dates till April. Those staying in the tent city will get an opportunity to take part in the morning Ganga Aarti and also perform the aarti apart from visiting Kashi Vishwanath Dham and other sites of their preference.

"Interestingly, locals are also making reservations for tent city. Maximum customers prefer river facing Ganga Darshan tents, which are the highest end accommodation. Tents are being made available in four categories - Ganga Darshan Villa, Kashi suits, premium and deluxe tents in packages ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 7,500 per night, while bed and breakfast facilities are available in each category. High-end Ganga Darshan Villas are river facing along with a private beach, plunge pool, hall and many additional facilities.

