The Sultan's Palace in Aladdin. Picture: Disney Wiki

If you grew up watching Disney movies, then you might have also been spellbound by their majestic castles. The Things, a Youtube channel that creates lists on teen movies and TV shows, compiled a list of the 10 Disney Castles travellers can visit in the world today. Here is the top 10:

Snow White’s Castle:

Movie: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Where to visit: Alcázar de Segovia, Spain

The Alcázar de Segovia is a medieval castle located in the city of Segovia, a Unesco World Heritage Site. It was initially a Royal palace, but over the years was used as a prison, college and a military academy. Travellers get to visit the museum and there are different scheduled tours to experience.



Tangled castle

Movie: Tangled

Where to visit: Le Mont Saint-Michel

Le Mont Saint-Michel is an island and mainland commune in Normandy, France. The area was once a famous pilgrimage destination in Europe.



Beast’s castle

Movie: Beauty and the Beast

Where to visit: Château de Chambord, France

Who could forget the gorgeous castle in the Disney classic, Beauty and the Beast? The castle in the movie drew inspiration from the Château de Chambord in Chambord, Loir-et-Cher, France. This impressive château is famed for its French Renaissance architecture.

Prince Eric’s castle

Movie: The Little Mermaid

Where to visit: Chateau De Chillon, Lake Geneva, Switzerland

Inspired by Chateau De Chillon in Switzerland, Prince Eric's castle is among the grandest destinations in the movie. Travellers can explore the castle by themselves or get a tour operator to share some interesting information on the place. You can even hire it for private events.

Ice Castle

Movie: Frozen

Where to visit: Hôtel de Glace, Canada

"Frozen", one of Disney’s most popular movies had two castles, but the Ice Castle is the one viewers remember.

The Ice Castle was inspired by Hôtel de Glace in Canada - an ice hotel. The hotel has snow vaults, ice sculptures and themed rooms. It's perfect if you want to experience a Nordic luxury adventure.



Sultan's Palace

Movie: Aladdin

Where to visit: Taj Mahal, India

You’d be right for guessing that the Sultan’s Palace in Aladdin drew influence from the Taj Mahal in India. The attractive ivory-white marble mausoleum on the south bank of the Yamuna river in the Indian city of Agra is visited by millions of travellers annually. The Taj Mahal was commissioned in 1632 by the Mughal emperor, Shah Jahan, to house the tomb of his favourite wife, Mumtaz Mahal.

Cinderella Castle

Movie: Cinderella

Where to visit: Neuschwanstein Castle, Germany

Neuschwanstein Castle is a 19th-century Romanesque Revival palace on a rugged hill above the village of Hohenschwangau near Füssen in southwest Bavaria, Germany. King Ludwig II of Bavaria approved the castle in 1868. Today it is known as one of the most visited castles in the world. The castle in Sleeping Beauty also resembles Neuschwanstein Castle.

Brave Castle

Movie: Brave

Where to visit: Dunnottar Castle

Set in a fictional medieval Scotland, "Brave" follows the life of Merida, the daughter of Scottish King Fergus and Queen Elinor.

Producers spent time exploring various areas in Scotland to take in the landscapes and beauty before the film's release in 2012.

One of the places is the Dunnottar Castle, a ruined medieval fortress located upon a rocky headland on the northeastern coast of Scotland.

The Emperor’s home

Movie: Mulan

Where to visit: The Forbidden City, Beijing, China

The Forbidden City, a palace complex in central Beijing, China, lent some inspiration to the 1998 movie. The Forbidden City is famous for being a Chinese imperial palace from the Ming dynasty to the end of the Qing dynasty. It currently houses the Palace Museum.

Bell tower of Catherdral

Movie: The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Where to visit: Notre-Dame

Notre-Dame, currently closed due to the tragic April fire, is over 850 years old and considered an architectural gem. Napoleon crowned himself emperor at the church, and geographers decided to measure all distances in France starting from Notre-Dame in 1768. It is currently being rebuilt.

WATCH:



