WATCH: Airline passenger goes to unusual lengths to ensure their comfort

When most passengers board a flight, the most they’ll do to get comfy is pack a bottle of water, a blanket and maybe a neck pillow and headphones to listen to music on. However, an incredibly extra TikToker with the username @wendygonewild has shown us all up with the video she posted of herself getting comfortable for her four-hour plus flight.

Story continues below Advertisment

The viral video with over 5 million views depicts Wendy using and setting up various contraptions to use mid-flight. The first was a sort of sling that was hooked around the tray table to help elevate her bare feet so they could swing back and forth off the ground. She can also be seen inflating a rather large headrest. With holes for her arms and face, she placed the pillow on the tray table, inserted her arms through the middle opening, and rested her face in the top hole to make napping more comfortable. #OREOBdayStack #WendyKarina075 #foryoupage❤️❤️ #flights #plane ♬ Level Up - Ciara @wendygonewild Come prepared when you travel on long flights. Makes a difference! #LinkBudsNeverOff In the text overlay, she said: “Always come prepared to rest on a plane flight four hours and over”, and captioned it: “Come prepared when you travel on long flights. Makes a difference!”

While we’re sure Wendy was exceptionally relaxed during her flight, with all the cumbersome gadgets and gear she packed with her, we’re not so sure her fellow passengers would agree. The comments section of the video seems to agree as many of the viewers found Wendy’s behaviour to be outrageous, saying it was poor plane etiquette to take off your shoes on the plane and calling her a ‘Karen’. One person wrote: “It should be a war crime for taking your shoes off on public transport.” Another commenter pointed out the hazard of such contraptions that may not necessarily be airline approved. “I worked a flight where someone actually broke the tray table with that pillow accessory she’s using,” an account by the name Susana said. Whereas another person agreed that Wendy's foot sling and pillow were excellent suggestions for people who suffer from feet and leg swelling on long haul flights.

Story continues below Advertisment

In response, to the former comment, Wendy was quick to defend her actions saying, “My flight attendant thought it was a great idea. The table stayed intact and I had a great nap to Hawaii!” A user by the name @mtn_mama felt bad for all the hate directed at Wendy: “Guuurl. You ended up on the wrong side of TT (TikTok). Keep ignoring the Karens. They never can mind their own damn business.”