



Emirates introduces a new range of toys on board bringing back customer favourites

Emirates has introduced new toys from the Emirates Fly with Me collection and Lonely Planet Kids activity kit bags for children travelling in all classes. The new range of toys will come in the top four favourite characters, as voted by customers and fans in a social media competition held last year.





Of the 17 characters Emirates introduced on board in the last three years, the top four characters chosen for the new products are Lewis the Lion, Peek U the Panda, Ernie the Penguin, and Savanna the Elephant. The new collection will be on board all flights and across all classes from this month.





On short haul flights, the brand new product range includes a vibrating plush for infants up to 2 years old. It can be re-used and attached to the stroller when the baby and parents are on the move. Emirates has also introduced a new range to cater specially to children aged 3-6 years old. They will receive a travel case sketcher which includes puzzles, games and stickers to keep them busy on the flight. On long-haul flights, infants will be given a dual purpose plush toy with a printed activity blanket while older kids will receive a plush backpack with activity kits.





Emirates will continue to offer its popular Fly with Me Lonely Planet Kids activity bags in brand new designs and colours to inspire older children to explore more of the world. Kids will receive retro, travel-themed bags filled with educational travel books and activities designed exclusively for Emirates. The bags contain amazing world facts, creative crafts, collectable destination socks and more. The Fly with Me Lonely Planet Kids range is offered to children aged between seven and 12 years old.





The Fly with Me magazine is also available on board featuring puzzles, jokes and activities for children aged three to eight years old.





Parents travelling with infants will receive an amenity kit for the baby. The pouch features Emirates’ iconic Little Traveller characters and contains essentials such as a bib, spoon, baby wipes, changing mat, diaper rash cream and small diaper bag for a comfortable journey.





Emirates’ in-flight entertainment system, ice, offers up to more than 100 kids channels in 40 languages to keep the whole family entertained in flight. There are over 180 episodes of dedicated children’s content including hit family movies like Coco, Ferdinand and Peter Rabbit. Young travellers can enjoy the in-flight entertainment using specially designed headphones with a comfortable fit and great sound quality.









Watch the video here: