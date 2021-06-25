WATCH: Forget kissing and sex, Too Hot To Handle season 2 filming location is travel porn goals

Forget the hot single girls and guys on the second season of Too Hot to Handle – the filming location is what will make you hot and heavy. Filmed in Turks and Caicos, the season participants enjoy the lush offerings at Turtle Tail Estate.

The luxury property features 5 bedrooms, caters for 10 guests, has a movie theatre, a gym and game room and other stunning amenities for the cast when they are not looking for love or thinking about sex. The property costs about $10 000 (R141 266) a night, according to Luxury Travel Magazine. The villa showcases some stunning views of the ocean and offers plenty of open spaces for travellers who want to social distance and take in the fresh air.

The outdoor area, which offers a fire pit, outdoor dining with BBQ grill, wrap-around heated infinity pool, hot tub and outdoor shower, feature prominently on the hit Netflix show. The rental comes with a private chef, butler, daily housekeeping, complimentary luxury transfers and non-motorised water sports. That’s not all. Previous celebrity guests include Love on the Brain singer Rihanna and US rapper Sean Combs.

Netflix also shot season 3 at the Turks and Caicos villa. Season 1 of the show was filmed in Mexico. The property is Casa Tau, created by world-renowned architects Manolo Mestre and Juan Collignon.