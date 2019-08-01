MSC Grandiosa will launch in Hamburg, Germany in November. Picture: Instagram.

MSC Grandiosa will launch in Hamburg, Germany in November with TV star Michelle Hunziker hosting a glamorous event to mark the occasion. In a statement, MSC Cruises revealed that the cruise line developed the Meraviglia generation ships to meet every need of today’s cruise guest. MSC Grandiosa will become MSC Cruises’ new flagship, and the largest ship in the fleet, offering the richest array of facilities and services to date.

The ship boasts 11 dining venues, 21 bars and lounges, an authentic Mediterranean-style promenade, among others.

That is not all. The ship operates with significantly increased energy efficiency and is equipped with state-of-the-art recycling facilities and waste management systems, as well as advanced technology for cleaner ship emissions.

Then there’s ZOE, MSC Cruises’ industry-leading voice-enabled artificial intelligence (AI) found in every cabin on MSC Grandiosa. ZOE speaks seven languages, she can answer hundreds of questions about the cruise, help book services and provide guidance and suggestions.

Guests will be able to take advantage of a number of other new MSC for Me features introduced in 2019, including guest-to-guest chat via the MSC for Me app and the Friends and Family Locator service.

