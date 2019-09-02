Karolis Mieliauskas has embarked on a 20 000 kilometre trip around the world. Picture: Egidijus Babelis

Karolis Mieliauskas has embarked on a 20 000 kilometre trip around the world on his KTM 790 Adventure motorcycle. The journey follows the Coldest Ride where he rode from Yakutsk to Oymyakon, the coldest habitable place on the planet in just five days in temperatures as low as -50°C.

The Lithuanian rider will travel the route from his hometown of Druskininkai to parts of Europe and the US in 40 days.

From Druskininkai in Lithuania, he will ride to Latvia, Siberia and Moscow before flying to the Los Angeles where he will ride Route 66 to Chicago and New York.

He will then fly from New York with his bike to London where he will embark on his final journey home via Germany and Poland.

WATCH: Mieliauskas takes on the world's deepest lake

Mieliauskas believes the ride is one of his biggest challenges.

He shared some of his challenges: “Covering 20 000 kilometres in 40 days is no easy task. The long distances can take a toll on the mind, body and soul. I try to remain positive by meditating.

“Another challenge is the logistic difficulties of transporting the bike around on aircraft because it is not standard air freight,” he said.

Mieliauskas, who travels with his wife and children regularly, will use the trip as an opportunity to meet with Lithuanian communities living abroad.

“I am thrilled to embark on this journey and get to meet my fellow Lithuanians. I want to hear about how life is abroad and their stories.

“While riding is a sole priority, I also like to explore as much as I can. I recently spent a day at Lake Baikal, which is considered the deepest lake in the world. I took a boat, took some time enjoying nature and slept on the shore. It was magical,” he said.

Mieliauskas will be on a special diet during his trip.

“I am on a food supplement regime that will help keep me healthy. In the morning, I eat eggs, which fills me up for most of the day. If I am hungry, I snack on chocolate bars. I tend to enjoy big dinners. Water is essential,” said Mieliauskas.

