MSC Cruises will christen their new ship this week in Hamburg, Germany. Here are some stats to know about MSC Grandiosa. Picture: Supplied.

MSC Grandiosa is the first of three Meraviglia-Plus ships to join MSC Cruises’ fleet, followed in 2020 by MSC Virtuosa and the LNG-powered World Class MSC Europa in 2022.

It is MSC Cruises’ fifth new ship to enter into service in the past 30 months and is part of the company’s plan to build a total of 13 highly-innovative and environmentally-sound cruise ships between 2017 and 2027, plus an additional four to operate under a yet-to-be-named luxury cruise brand.