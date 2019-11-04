MSC Grandiosa is the first of three Meraviglia-Plus ships to join MSC Cruises’ fleet, followed in 2020 by MSC Virtuosa and the LNG-powered World Class MSC Europa in 2022.
It is MSC Cruises’ fifth new ship to enter into service in the past 30 months and is part of the company’s plan to build a total of 13 highly-innovative and environmentally-sound cruise ships between 2017 and 2027, plus an additional four to operate under a yet-to-be-named luxury cruise brand.
Before the official christening on November 9 at the Port of Hamburg, here are some stats you need to know about MSC’s latest ship:
The ship:
- The 19 deck ship will have 1704 crew members and 6334 guests.