MSC Cruises will christen their new ship this week in Hamburg, Germany. Here are some stats to know about MSC Grandiosa. Picture: Supplied.

MSC Grandiosa is the first of three Meraviglia-Plus ships to join MSC Cruises’ fleet, followed in 2020 by MSC Virtuosa and the LNG-powered World Class MSC Europa in 2022. 

It is MSC Cruises’ fifth new ship to enter into service in the past 30 months and is part of the company’s plan to build a total of 13 highly-innovative and environmentally-sound cruise ships between 2017 and 2027, plus an additional four to operate under a yet-to-be-named luxury cruise brand.

Before the official christening on November 9 at the Port of Hamburg, here are some stats you need to know about MSC’s latest ship: 

The ship: 

  • The 19 deck ship will have 1704 crew members and 6334 guests. 


Cabins: 

  • There are 2421 cabins on board. 
  • There are 2 royal suites with 56m2 each. 


Dining: 

  • The new ship will consist of 5 speciality restaurants. 
  • Grandiosa will serve over 15, 000 meals per day. 
  • There will be 8 different types of hot chocolate served at their Jean-Phillipe Chocolate and Cafe. 
  • There will be 12 dining venues and 21 bars and lounges. 
  • The new Campo Restuarant will be 333m2 in size. 


Family-centred: 

Good news for families, there’s plenty to see and do. 

  • Activities include Spy Mission, the Drone Academy and MSC Dance Crew. 
  • Over 700m2 of kids only space only. 


Beauty and wellness: 

  • There’s a gym powered by Technogym. It offers some grand views of the ocean. 
  • The MSC Aurea Spa offers 1,100 m2 space- perfect for relaxing. The spa menu consists of 160 treatments. 
  • There’s also a 328m power-walking track. 


Retail and entertainment 

  • 975 seat main theatre. 
  • 93m LED Sky screen.
  • 1137m2 of retail space. 
  • 43m2 dance floor at Attic Club.
  • 2 unique Cirque du Soleil at Sea show. 

Sustainability

MSC Grandiosa is MSC Cruises’ most environmentally-advanced ship at sea and equipped with advanced cutting-edge technologies geared to ensure ever cleaner air emissions and improved overall environmental performance, both while at sea and ashore. 

  • Up to 3, 000, 000 litres of water made onboard each day.
  • 100 percent of wash water purified before discharge.
  • 2 systems reduce NOx and SOx emissions. 
WATCH: