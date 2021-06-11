WATCH: MSC Group’s luxury ship offering to sail from 2023

The MSC Group has entered the luxury cruise market. The popular cruise company created Explora Journeys with discerning luxury travellers in mind.

Built by Fincantieri, the first of four luxury ships will set sail in 2023, with the remaining ships ready in 2024, 2025 and 2026. The ships will use cutting-edge maritime technology for journeys on and off the beaten path. That’s not all.

The design incorporates provision for battery storage, allowing future hybrid power generation. It will also boast the latest selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology, enabling a reduction of nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by 90%. The ship feature 461 ocean-front suites and residences.

Suites, which will start at 35m square, is among the most spacious for the category in the industry. Expect ample indoor public space, generous outdoor decks and 64 private cabanas across three outdoor pools. A fourth pool, with a retractable glass roof, will allow swimming and poolside relaxation in any weather.

Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Group’s cruise business and broader passenger division, said building a luxury brand that will redefine the cruise experience. “It has been a long-held vision of mine and my family. “Inspired by our personal travel wishes, Explora Journeys will be an ocean escape like no other, allowing guests to relax, make memories, and cherish the time at sea with their loved ones. After all, time is the ultimate luxury,“ he said.

Michael Ungerer, chief executive of Explora Journeys, said the luxury offering was designed for guests who “want to stay longer, leave later, and travel deeper”. “Customer centricity is at the core of everything we do. “We’ve commissioned research, organised focus groups, and hosted round-table discussions with global specialists in luxury to design the perfect ship for our guests.