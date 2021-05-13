WATCH: New Norwegian Prima to offer ’most expansive accommodations of any new build’

Norwegian Cruise Line's new Prima, the company's first new class of ships in nearly 10 years, is set to revolutionise the cruise industry.

Boasting some of the world's most innovative designs and amenities, Norwegian Prima is the first of the six ships that will sail next year.

The vessel accommodates 3 215 guests at double occupancy. Built by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, the vessel will feature hull artwork designed by Italian graffiti artist Manuel Di Rita.

Prima will also feature the largest three-bedroom suites of any new cruise ship and the company's largest inside, oceanview and balcony staterooms.

Harry Sommer, the president and chief executive of Norwegian Cruise Line, said Norwegian Prima had the most outdoor deck space of any new cruise ship.

Attractions include The Concourse, an outdoor sculpture garden, Infinity Beach featuring two infinity pools, two Oceanwalk glass bridges, and La Terraza, an open-air lounge.

The ship will also see the launch of Ocean Boulevard.

Here, travellers can enjoy many exhilarating outdoor activities as well as the first upscale open-air marketplace with Indulge Food Hall.

The foodie attraction will offer diverse menu items from 11 culinary venues. Ocean Boulevard will also feature three additional dining venues.

The Haven, by Norwegian, on Norwegian Prima will see the brand’s "most exclusive and centralised suite complex".

The premium keycard access ship-within-a-ship concept provides guests with private amenities, dedicated services and the most luxurious accommodations on board.

Sommer said that Prima, which means “first” in Italia, would push the boundaries of conventional cruising.

"It will offer our guests more wide-open spaces, thoughtful art and design and world-class service, which places our guests at the heart of it all.

“Despite not having sailed in more than a year, we never stopped working and innovating. We never once pressed pause.

“We doubled down on our brand investment in order to deliver unforgettable guest experiences that go well beyond expectations.

We’re so proud and so happy to announce the start of an exciting new chapter," he said.