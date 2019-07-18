Mya, Lil Kim and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas go on a 10-day cruise on their new show Girls Cruise. Picture: VH1

In a world of Kardashians and The Real Housewives franchises, reality TV is famous for its copious amounts of drama all in the name of ratings. Even travel trips to places like Amsterdam, Bali or some exotic island is meant to focus on cat fights and tension rather than showcase the destination.

It looks like music icons Lil Kim, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and Mya are hoping to change the perceptions of what one considers reality TV in their new show Girls Cruise, which premiered on VH1 on Monday, July 15.

The group, including B. Simone, Tiffany Panhilason, Pretty Vee and Char Defrancesco are on a luxurious yacht to explore the Caribbean. The show’s bio states that the group will “hit the high seas on an epic journey filled with hilarious adventures, emotional breakthroughs and spicy romances as they cultivate bonds and unapologetically live their best lives”.

In a video titled Yacht Life: What to Know on VH1’s YouTube page, the group share their travel trips and yacht life expertise:

What should everyone know before planning a girls' cruise?

B Simone: “Know your friends. Get some girls who can move together as a unit.”

Tiffany Panhilason: “You got to be open with the flow. You never know what could happen in the ocean, depending on your location. You got to go with the flow.”

Pretty Vee: “You got to be prepared at all times.”

What do you have to take along on your trip?

Tiffany Panhilason: Moisturiser with SPF, a good book and music.

Chilli: Pantyliners, baby wipes and lip gloss.

Mya: Lots of luggage.

What are the best perks of travelling on a yacht?

Char Defrancesco: “Being disconnected and getting the chance to bond with everyone without cellphones and devices and all that stuff.”

B Simone: “You have anything at your leisure.”

Mya: “It is just nice to be served, to kick your feet up and not have to worry about pushing a button. Everything is at your beck and call…”



...and the food?

B Simone: “Be prepared to gain anything from 5 to 10 pounds (2-4,5 kgs). There’s unlimited food, unlimited carbs, unlimited mojitos and unlimited drinks. You just going to overdo it.”

