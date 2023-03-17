WATCH: The staircase that leads nowhere and why you shouldn’t climb it

There are always stories doing the rounds that give you the creeps because they sound so unexplainable or paranormal. You either believe it or you don’t. According to a TikTok user there’s a staircase to nowhere and warns not to climb them, wherever you may find one.

The staircase to nowhere literally means the staircase that leads nowhere, it’s questionable why the stairs are located in the middle of nowhere. Of course, people started searching the function of the stairs, and we are left with different theories. According to a ‘’Ripleys’’ report, some think it’s a ‘piece left behind’ from historic buildings constructed by early settlers: ‘’They claim these structures would’ve likely been crafted from impermanent materials such as wood that would have rotted over time, leaving no traces except for the stone staircases.’’

However, others believe there is something sinister to the stairs, with some claiming they felt a sense of a unease once they had climbed the stairs. What makes it eerie is the fact that it’s standing alone, with no other evidence of any other buildings. #storytime #fypage #fypシ ♬ original sound - Jessii Vee @jessiivee Watch out for stairs in the woods… #story One TikTok user explains the phenomenon and said: ‘’If you ever see a random staircase in the woods, you have to get away as fast as you can.’’ You don’t have to tell me twice, sis. They vary in size and structure, but one thing they have in common is the fact that they lead to nowhere.

‘’Some stairs are in ruin, some are perfectly sturdy, some are iron spirals ... and they literally lead up to nowhere,’’ the TikTok user adds. Only a handful dared to take a walk up the stairs. However, it wasn’t too fun when they starting feeling ‘unnerved’ and ‘unwelcome’, with some even experiencing nausea while up on the stairs, believable? ‘’Some people say they lead to another dimension, some people say it leads to hell, and others say, that’s why so many people and kids go missing in national forests,’’ she explains.