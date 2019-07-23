Owning your private jet is the epitome of a celebrity’s career. Beyonce bought a Bombardier Challenger 850 for her husband Jay Z. Picture: Instagram.

Owning your private jet is the epitome of celebrity status. No longer do they have to take selfies with fans passing through First Class or have unflattering pictures of them taken by the paparazzi. One of the best perks though is flying in luxury. Celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Jackie Chan have done significant revamp on their planes, adding bespoke amenities fit for A-list celebrities.

Winfrey, who owns a Bombardier Global Express XRS, once told Edward Enninful of British Vogue that having her airplane was the greatest luxury. “It means one minute you’re in New York, and then the next minute you say, ‘You know Edward, I think I’ll fly to London.’”

Her jet is kitted out with an all-leather interior, aesthetically placed lighting and designer fixtures.

Jay Z received a $40-million Bombardier Challenger 850 jet from his wife, Beyonce.

The jet, customised with a living room with cream leather furniture, a master bedroom, two bathrooms and a kitchen, is the epitome of luxury. Beyonce sure has set the bar high on gifting spouses birthday gifts.

Actor Tom Cruise's Gulfstream 4 takes up to 19 passengers and refreshes the air in the cabin every two minutes.

US President Donald Trump, who bought his from Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen in 2011, added leather armchairs, personal high tech TVs, Waterford crystal lamps and gold plated seatbelt buckles.

The Boeing 727-23 comes with a master bedroom, guest room, dining area, VIP conference room. It can carry up to 32 passengers.

