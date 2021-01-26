WATCH: This foldable house can be transported anywhere in the world

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Yearning for an escape but do not feel like checking into a hotel during the pandemic? Or perhaps you would like to take a few days off the grid, but camping isn’t your style? Latvian Company Brette Haus has created foldable houses that can be set up anywhere in the world...your neighbourhood, a lake or even the forest. The company describes the offering on its website as an “Accessible, truly portable homes that unfold the freedom of movement while seamlessly blending in with the environment.” (sic) Designed using modern technologies and recyclable materials, travellers can transform the house into a glamourous hotel suite, glamping lodge or anything their heart desires.

The foldable house takes three hours to set up or break down. The technique is similar to the art of origami. It has a hinge on the floor that allows sections of the house to fold into each other.

The enchanting foldable homes come in three designs: the Compact, Rustic and Urban and range in different sizes.

Travellers can customise the house by adding optional extras like a full kitchen set, dishwasher or washing machine, solar energy kit, smart home system and custom facade finish.

Founder Gennadii Bakunin told Lonely Planet that all three models were inspired by Scandinavian style.

The homes can be shipped anywhere in the world and designed to relocate multiple times.

Travellers can also rent a Brette Haus cabin for a month if they do not want to purchase it.