WATCH: This is the funniest flight attendant ever









A flight attendant leaves travellers in stitches. Picture: Pexels. Flight attendants have the looks, poise and can handle any situation thrown at them. But one flight attendant whose video has gone viral tops that all. This particular flight attendant put a smile on the faces of passengers with his witty humour, one liners and charisma. One of the passengers found the experience so amusing that they captured it on camera. On their YouTube channel, they posted: “ I was coming back home on a Southwest flight when I discovered I had one of the funniest flight attendants on board with me. It was one of the best flights I have ever been on!” (sic). The video has garnered more than 12 million views. The 5-minute long video starts during the pre-flight safety demonstration. The flight attendant calls out the safety guidelines but adds a comedic twist.

“ Now ladies and gentleman, in the event that you have not been in an automobile since 1942, we are going to show you how to fasten your seatbelt. Watch closely,” he communicated via the PA system.

The flight attendant, who is seen wearing shorts, made sure that the passengers knew that if they did not like the jokes, they could ‘leave’.

“Folks, you don’t like the jokes or service tonight, six ways out of this airplane. Feel free to use them,” he joked while alerting them to the emergency exits on the plane.

He also alerted passengers that it was a non-smoking flight.

He warned, “If you have to have a cigarette this evening before we land, we have two entertainment lounges for you, one’s out there on the left wing, the other one directly across the hallway on the right wing.”

He also shared the penalties for smoking on the flight.

His banter continued throughout the safety demonstration, leaving the passengers in stitches.

