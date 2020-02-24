Flight attendants have the looks, poise and can handle any situation thrown at them. But one flight attendant whose video has gone viral tops that all.
This particular flight attendant put a smile on the faces of passengers with his witty humour, one liners and charisma.
One of the passengers found the experience so amusing that they captured it on camera. On their YouTube channel, they posted: “ I was coming back home on a Southwest flight when I discovered I had one of the funniest flight attendants on board with me. It was one of the best flights I have ever been on!” (sic).
The video has garnered more than 12 million views.
The 5-minute long video starts during the pre-flight safety demonstration. The flight attendant calls out the safety guidelines but adds a comedic twist.