WATCH: TikToker shares the perks of being a pilot’s daughter, and we are jelly

Look, I love my dad, but I now wish he was pilot. A TikTok user named Caroline_milo had the world envying her luxurious life of being a pilot’s daughter. One of the perks is free flights, mahala! and you get to travel the world. Sign me up!

The woman revealed a day in the life of a typical travel day, and casually said: “Today we are flying from Amsterdam to New York City after going around Europe for the holidays for a bit.” Yeah, okay Caroline, some of us are out here trying to scrape coins together for an average holiday. She explained that she gets whichever seat is available, but normally it’s a standard passenger seat. Every now and then she gets seated in first class.

However, some viewers are children of pilots too, but can’t relate. ‘’I’m a pilot’s daughter and it’s not as luxurious as this video makes it seem,’’ commented one viewer. However, most viewers raved about what a hunk her dad is and, most importantly, “living the dream”.

‘’ur dads hot sorry had to say it.’’ Another user said: ‘’Excuse me this is actually the dream.’’ Many people were quick to comment on the “cool” day in the life that Caroline had shared.

Another added: “If I knew the pilot's daughter was on the plane, I would feel so relieved because you know that flight is gonna be smooth.” Caroline almost certainly saved on a lot of expenses. She encouraged everyone in the same position to grab those travel benefits with both hands. Change those Tinder bios to, “Looking for a Pilot.”