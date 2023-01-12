WATCH: TikToker shares the perks of being a pilot’s daughter, and we are jelly

Look, I love my dad, but I now wish he was pilot. A TikTok user named Caroline_milo had the world envying her luxurious life of being a pilot’s daughter.
One of the perks is free flights, mahala! and you get to travel the world. Sign me up!
The woman revealed a day in the life of a typical travel day, and casually said: “Today we are flying from Amsterdam to New York City after going around Europe for the holidays for a bit.”
Yeah, okay Caroline, some of us are out here trying to scrape coins together for an average holiday.
She explained that she gets whichever seat is available, but normally it’s a standard passenger seat. Every now and then she gets seated in first class.
The video shows what the business class cabin is like, with a comfortable seat and pillows and amenities case.
@caroline_milo I will never not be able to just hop on a plane ✈️ #familyrecipe #dayinmylife #pilotlife ♬ Rhapsody In Blue - Bruno Fontaine & David Wroe & Orchestre National de Lille
The 24-year-old gets a choice of drink provided by the cabin crew. Sometimes, as showcased in the video, she makes a casual pit stop in the cockpit to see how pops the pilot is doing.
In addition, sweet Caroline can watch enjoy a movie or two while dozing off, and two free meals.
However, some viewers are children of pilots too, but can’t relate.
‘’I’m a pilot’s daughter and it’s not as luxurious as this video makes it seem,’’ commented one viewer.
However, most viewers raved about what a hunk her dad is and, most importantly, “living the dream”.
‘’ur dads hot sorry had to say it.’’
Another user said: ‘’Excuse me this is actually the dream.’’
Many people were quick to comment on the “cool” day in the life that Caroline had shared.
Another added: “If I knew the pilot's daughter was on the plane, I would feel so relieved because you know that flight is gonna be smooth.”
Caroline almost certainly saved on a lot of expenses. She encouraged everyone in the same position to grab those travel benefits with both hands.
Change those Tinder bios to, “Looking for a Pilot.”
