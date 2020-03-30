WATCH: Time lapse travel videos you can explore from home

Time lapses have become all the rage over the years and travel vloggers use it for many of their vlogs.

One influencer named Brian Youchak, who hails from New Jersey, dedicated a website and Instagram page to showcase his time-lapse videos.

Youchak, who showcases some of the world’s most iconic attractions, details his journey as a time-lapse photographer.

He said on his website: “I picked up the hobby four years ago while living in Ireland and had to chance to document my trips to Barcelona, Paris, and across Ireland. I love to see images in motion and the surprise they bring along when you see them for the first time. Motion is literally everywhere!” (sic).

Youchak has travelled to many countries, including Argentina, Mexico, Japan, Portugal, Spain, Ireland, France, and the United States. His time-lapses receives thousands of views.