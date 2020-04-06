WATCH: Travellers get candid on Covid-19 and staying positive during tough times

Imagine being told that you have to stay indoors for weeks due to Covid-19, only leaving the house for essential items. That in itself is bound to make anyone feel depressed. However, many people around the world are taking lockdown in their stride. They have accepted that they cannot change the government's ruling and know it's for the best interests of the country and its people. People from the United States, Australia, Malaysia, Italy, France, Netherlands and South Africa have opened up on how they are dealing with the lockdown. Darshan Lad, who lives in the UK but visited Australia on a working visa, said that he arrived in Sydney in mid-January. He was excited to explore the city, but things took a turn for the worse when he found out about the lockdown. He had the choice to head back home or stay in the city. Fortunately for him, his family members were gracious enough to have him stay with him until the Covid-19 situation improved.

“I feel like there are many people who are not taking the lockdown seriously or following what has been implemented by the Australian government. I hope this changes soon.

“I am keeping productive. I am also looking after my health, both mentally and physically,” he said.

Malaysian couple Cheryl Ho and Eric Kong spoke about the country's Movement Control Order(MCO) implemented in March.

“At the moment, we are quite restricted, especially when we want to do grocery shopping. There is a one-person, one-car policy that the government has implemented. Many shops, restaurants and other 24 hour convenient stores have been restricted with their operating hours,” Kong explained.

Ho commended the government's initiatives.

“We hope the government can flatten the curve,” she said.

South African Kerry Hayes said the best part of lockdown was seeing how people came together.

“For me, seeing humanity again, seeing people support each other, people motivating each other has been the best part.

“I am grateful to the government for making this decision to keep all of us safe and healthy as possible. I urge all of us to respect the lockdown rules, to keep looking after each other and we will make it through this together,” she said.

