WATCH: Woman chooses violence and seat-hops over fellow passengers during 7hr flight

Travelling on an international flight is stressful enough. Besides being packed inside a cabin like sardines, economy class passengers have no other option but to tolerate each other.

So imagine being on a seven-hour flight and having to endure your fellow passenger climbing over others in an effort to get to her window seat? Taking to Twitter, one passenger recorded the inconsiderate actions of another. We’d be fuming too if we were on that flight.

Sharing the video on social media, @In_jedi wrote: “The most criminal activity I’ve ever seen on an airplane. This woman was hopping over other passengers the whole seven-hour flight.” He tagged the @PassengerShame handle as well.

The most criminal activity I’ve ever seen on an airplane. This woman was hopping over other passengers the whole 7 hour flight. @PassengerShame pic.twitter.com/drET3BGBWv — brandon🚀 (@In_jedi) June 15, 2022 It didn’t take long for his fellow tweeps to get riled up. “Wait. She couldn’t walk around? Where are the flight attendants? No one told her no!? Oh hell no” said one user.

Another poked fun at her actions, saying, “firstly … how was she supposed to get to the outside of the aircraft? “Secondly … how was she supposed to get back into the plane? “Thirdly … they were at cruising altitude, making a very dangerous manoeuvre, would’ve been nice if the people who were seated just got up allowing access.”

