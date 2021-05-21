WATCH: Woman travels thousands of miles to remove old love lock from tourist attraction

After a breakup, emotions run high. And the level of pettiness soars to new heights, too.

Kassie Yeung, a TikTokker recently travelled from Los Angeles to Seoul, South Korea, to remove an old love lock.

In her TikTok video, she can be seen on a plane, then walking into a store to buy a small wire cutter, which she later uses to extract the love lock.

The text on the video reads: “I am one petty MF[motherf**ker] idc [I don’t care] what anyone says”.

Yeung told Insider that she and her ex-lover left a love lock on one of Seoul Tower fences two years ago and that she went back this year to remove it out of pettiness.

Sifting through the tons of locks took her about 30 minutes, she said.

According to the South Korean government website, North Seoul Tower is a famous date spot where couples go to lock their “padlock of love” onto the railing and wish that their love will last forever.

She eventually admitted that she did not go to South Korea solely to remove the lock, she was there for work purposes, too.

Her ultimate goal, she told Insider, was to create a relatable video for her followers.

“It is relevant in the sense that everyone goes through relationships, breakups, and possibly having love locks with ex-lovers,” Yeung said.

The video was posted on Wednesday. Since then, it has garnered about 1.9 million views.

The North Seoul Tower isn't the only tourist attraction where love locks can be found. Here are a few other places:

South Africa

Emmarentia Dam, Johannesburg

Love padlocks are attached to the railings of the bridge along the dam wall, where people mark their everlasting love bonds.

Intiem Love Bridge, Pretoria

The bridge was designed by Johan and Grete Wentzel. It was officially launched in 2014 and is free and open to the public.

Italy

Casa di Giulietta, Verona

This is the home of Juliet (Romeo and Juliet's grand balcony). Couples attach their love padlocks and master key locks in front of the balcony as proof of their feelings for each other.

Uruguay

The Locks Fountain, Montevideo

The fountain has a large plaque that reads: “The legend of this young fountain tells us that if a lock with the initials of two people in love is placed in it, they will return together to the fountain and their love will be forever locked.”

France

Ponte de l’Archevêché, Paris

The Pont de l'Archevêché bridge is a popular tourist site and has love locks from all over the world.

China

Huangshan Mountain

Huangshan Mountain is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is widely regarded as the most romantic place in the region. To symbolise their unbreakable bond, couples are said to go up there and padlock their love, then throw the keys away.

In relationships, the locks are seen as a sign of commitment, endurance and love.

While the practice's exact origins are unknown, the Conversation reports that it gained global popularity after first emerging in Rome and Paris in the 2000s.