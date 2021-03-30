WATCH: World's first limo-jet to go on auction... again

The creators of the world's first Limo-Jet were quite creative when they built the mode of transport. However, it hasn't taken off. The Limo-Jet, as it is known, is going on auction once again. The buyer will have to fork out $5 million (about R75m) for the red stunner. According to its website, the Limo-Jet took over 12 years to create, and until it gets sold, it will serve various functions. People can rent it for a "fun photo opportunity" or have the Limo-Jet make an appearance at events.

In a 2019 episode of Ridiculous Rides, one of the owners of Jetsetter Inc, Frank Deangelo, said they spent "well over a $1m to get it to where it is at".

He said most of the parts were custom made.

"You would start it like a regular car. You will put in your key, start it, crank it up and drive it like a regular car. Our ultimate goal is to build more and we'd like to make them a unique type of experience," he said in the video.

Inside the Limo-Jet, it offers a limousine feel while still keeping some jet design elements.

The state-of-the-art design can transport eight people. It boasts quality sound and uses four 28-inch wheels attached to a wingless Learjet fuselage.

According to CarScoops, Mecum Auctions will run the auction for the second time at the Indy 2021 auction, running from May 14 to 22.

The first auction in June last year did not go as planned with "bidding topping out at just $600 000." (sic)