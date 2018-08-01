Travellers will have the opportunity to visit 6 continents, 30 countries and 36 Unesco World Heritage Sites with Regent Seven Seas Cruises in 2020.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Seven Seas Mariner will embark on her longest journey yet. The journey will take 131 nights.





The 131-night journey on board the Seven Seas Mariner will depart San Francisco on January 24, 2020. The cruise, Navigate the World, proves to be luxurious, visiting places like Bora Bora, Indonesia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, India, Israel, Turkey and Greece, to name but a few.

And the suites are luxurious.

Fares, which start from $64,789 (R857 949), will include unlimited shore excursions, unlimited beverages, dining, laundry and onboard medical service.

In addition, cruisers will be granted access to the Lord Of the Rings Dinner in Auckland, Singapore Gardens by the Bay event in Singapore and Renaissance Revival at Tuscan Estate in Livorno.





The onboard activities are plentiful.

This voyage of a lifetime may set you back a fortune, but this almost 6-month vacation will help to expand your knowledge of different places and cultures, as well as expose you to some of the biggest destinations in the world.





Watch the video here:





[email protected]



