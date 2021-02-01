WATCH: YouTuber reveals how much a private flight attendant earns

Flight attendants are known for enjoying layovers in some of the world’s most picturesque destinations, but how much do they earn?

Well, YouTuber Jacqueline Travels revealed how much corporate private jet flight attendants earned and other titbits of her profession during her latest video.

She shared insight into the difference between being a contract and full-time corporate flight attendant.

“If you are a contract flight attendant, that means you are doing freelance work and you are networking, making connections, booking trips on your own accord. You are not employed full time by anyone.

“The day rate for contract flight attendants is anywhere between $550 to $700 (R8 288 to R10 519) every day that you are working.”