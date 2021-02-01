WATCH: YouTuber reveals how much a private flight attendant earns
Flight attendants are known for enjoying layovers in some of the world’s most picturesque destinations, but how much do they earn?
Well, YouTuber Jacqueline Travels revealed how much corporate private jet flight attendants earned and other titbits of her profession during her latest video.
She shared insight into the difference between being a contract and full-time corporate flight attendant.
“If you are a contract flight attendant, that means you are doing freelance work and you are networking, making connections, booking trips on your own accord. You are not employed full time by anyone.
“The day rate for contract flight attendants is anywhere between $550 to $700 (R8 288 to R10 519) every day that you are working.”
Travels said full-time corporate flight attendants could ideally earn $75 000 (R1,1 million) a year, depend on their experience.
There were “a ton of variables” regarding a corporate flight attendant position and the salary.
She said if you were based in a big city “you probably will see a bigger paycheck”. Other factors she discussed were daily per diem rates vs expenses on the road, hours of flying and non-flying duties.
The YouTuber also shed light on Part 91 aircraft operators, which she said were owner-operated, and Part 135, which is a charter company that typically flies more than Part 91 aircrafts.
According to Travels, there were many pros to the job like health insurance benefits and paid vacation days.