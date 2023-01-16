What Margot Robbie loves about London

The “Babylon” actress, 32, said she “loves” the Tube so much she carries two Oyster cards in her purse as keepsakes of her time living in the city. Now based in Los Angeles after living in London with her friends and now-husband Tom Ackerley, 32, Margot told the “Daily Mirror” on January 14, “I actually have two Oyster cards in my wallet right now. I always get the Tube.”

When asked if she has been on the new Elizabeth line, which opened last year in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth, she replied: “I haven’t, but I hear it's lovely!” Robbie lived in Clapham, south London, in a shared four-bedroom home before she made it big and moved to her 3 300 square foot LA home, which features four bedrooms and six bathrooms. She previously said about loving London nightspots, including the club Infernos: “(It) is used as a filming location a lot... a lot of my friends are crew members, and they often end up shooting something in Infernos, and they’re like, ‘Wow, when you go there by day, it stinks so bad’.