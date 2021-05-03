What these luxury hotels opening in 2021 will cost you

Despite the devastating impact the pandemic caused on the travel industry, top hotel brands are continuing their efforts to launch high-end attractions.

The aim is to lure travellers with their idyllic settings, bespoke experiences and mouth-watering food offerings.

Here are some of the hot new luxury hotel openings expected in 2021:

Old school revamp

The Carlton Tower Jumeirah is among the most anticipated reopenings of 2021. The property, which closed in 2019 for refurbishment, has embarked on a £100 million (about R1.9 billion) project that will see the London property downside their rooms, from 216 to 186, to create added space for guests.

The hotel is due to reopen in June. The new rooms boast a modernist aesthetic with minimalist decor. Amenities include an elegant marble bathroom with a range of luxury amenities by Grown Alchemist, wi-fi, widescreen TV with high-definition streaming and device pairing, Nespresso coffee machine and luxury linen and plush bathrobes.

Its grandest accommodation, The Royal Suite, has two luxurious entertaining areas, a guest powder room and a spacious bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe. The balcony offers spectacular views of the London skyline and Cadogan Gardens. Additional amenities include complementary access to The Peak Fitness Club and Spa, 24-hour in-room dining and concierge service.

Rates for the Royal Suite costs $8 714 (R124 136) per night.

First five-star hotel in Newcastle, Australia

Crystalbrook Kingsley will be the first five-star hotel to grace Newcastle in Australia when it opens in June.

The hotel is located in the heart of Newcastle, close to the City Hall, Civic Theatre, Art Gallery and War Memorial Cultural Centre.

Green travellers will appreciate Kingsley's 100% waste-free bathrooms, including biodegradable or recyclable amenities, a single-use plastic-free environment and paperless check-in.

The luxury hotel boasts 130 sophisticated appointed rooms, each with an Apple iPad control centre, STAYCAST by Google for video streaming, access to hundreds of complementary movies, and a Nespresso machine with recyclable pods. Rates start from A$325 (about R4 600).

Views to die for

The St Regis Dubai, The Palm opens its doors in May.

Dubbed as the “best address on The Palm Jumeirah”, the hotel offers 289 rooms and suites – all with a dedicated seating area, floor-to-ceiling windows, feather-soft mattress with Frette linen and down-filled pillow, and personalised 24-hour butler service.

The hotel connects to Nakheel Mall, where guests have access to more than 300 shops, restaurants, entertainment outlets, The View at The Palm and its own Palm Monorail station.

At the luxury hotel, dine at any of the four restaurants and lounges, unwind in one of the two striking infinity swimming pools or treat yourself to a spa treatment.

If you feel like splurging, book the Presidential Suite for an unparalleled view of The Palm and the Arabian Sea. Rates start from 1 176 AED (about R4 600).

A new world awaits

Set to open this month, Patina Maldives is an island escape with a difference. The widely anticipated attraction will have a strong focus on sustainability with a string of green projects that will benefit the Maldives, the communities and the environment.

The luxury establishment, designed by Brazilian architect Marcio Kogan, offers 90 villas and 20 studios.

The vibrant Fari Marina Village boast a string of experiences, ranging from wellness, ocean journeys, interactive music programmes to captivating culinary and art activities.

According to Lifestyle Asia, Patina Maldives is the first resort in the Maldives with 100% solar-powered kids’ club, recreation and dive centres.

Rates start from $1 754 (around R25 000).

Island escape

One&Only Kea Island in Greece, situated on a 65-hectare beachfront site on the west side of the glamorous Kéa island in the Cyclades, is set to make its debut sometime this year. One&Only Kéa Island is home to resort-style rooms, suites and villas.