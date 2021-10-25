What to expect on Royal Caribbean's R900K world cruise

World cruises are becoming increasingly popular, allowing travellers to see some of the most sought-after destinations while sailing the world. The 274-night cruise will traverse all seven continents and visit 150 destinations across 65 countries, as well as the 11 great wonders of the world.

Onboard the Serenade of the Seas, the much sought-after trip is dubbed the "longest and most comprehensive world cruise out there". The ship will start its round trip from Miami on December 10, 2023, until September 10, 2024.

According to The Washington Post, pricing ranges from $61 000 (about R900 000) to $112 000. The itinerary will feature 57 new destinations which are exclusive to the cruise, including Casablanca in Morocco, Qaqortoqin Greenland and Shimizu in Japan.

In addition, it will tick off bucket-list attractions like Machu Picchu in Peru and the Taj Mahal in India. President and chief executive of Royal Caribbean International Michael Bayley described it as "the world cruise of world cruises". “Now more than ever, people have resolved to travel the world and make up for lost time. Royal Caribbean is making that a reality with the ultimate vacation that welcomes those seeking adventure and exploration to taste, dance and dream with us around the world.

“To travellers asking themselves where they should go next, we say: ’everywhere’," he said. Serenade of the Seas feature a host of award-winning experiences and amenities to keep travellers comfortable during the almost year-long trip. In addition to the shore excursions, travellers can enjoy spa treatments, shopping, art auctions, pool parties, wine tastings, outdoor movie nights and more. Dining experiences are also a hit with plenty of options to keep you satisfied. These include casual dining at Windjamme, high-end at Chef's Table and Italian family-style cuisine at Giovanni’s Table.