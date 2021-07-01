What travellers will pay for a cup of coffee across the world

WHETHER you are in New York or South Africa, a cup of coffee is every travellers' go-to drink, whether it is to fuel up for the day's activities or a way to indulge in the country's coffee offerings. The team at SavingSpot created the World Coffee Index 2021, showing the cost and consumption of coffee across the globe.

The team used TripAdvisor to research five cafés in the capital city of each country. They then looked at the cost of espresso, a latte and a cappuccino to find the average price. The research found that travellers to South Korea will pay the most for a cup of coffee, at $7.77 (R111) for the average cost of a cup. Coffee in Tehran, Iran cost the least, at $0.46 (R6.57) a cup. Luxembourg is the world’s biggest coffee consumer, with 11.1kg consumed per capita in a year. Nepal, India and Pakistan were among the world’s biggest coffee abstainers.

Closer to home, travellers to Cape Town, South Africa, will pay an average of $2.28 (R32.57) a cup. A cup in Botswana was the most expensive in Africa, costing $2.49 (R35.48) in Gaborone. Namibia was the cheapest, at $1.89 (R26.92) a cup.