The following food stats are for a 7-day cruise on board the MSC Grandiosa:
Flour 8000 KG
Cheese 4000 KG
Fresh fruit 21 000 KG
Seafood 8000 KG
The following food stats are for a 7-day cruise on board the MSC Grandiosa:
Flour 8000 KG
Cheese 4000 KG
Fresh fruit 21 000 KG
Seafood 8000 KG
Meat 14 000 KG
Cold cuts 2000 KG
Wine 6,800 bottles
Beer 5,200 bottles
Water 38,000 bottles
Soft drinks 25,000 cans
Milk 10 000 litres
Fruit juices 3 100 litres
Fresh eggs 36 000 units
Fresh vegetables 22 000 KG
Jam 700 KG
Yoghurt 1500 KG
Sugar 2000 KG
Rice 26 000 KG
Fresh tomatoes 15 000 KG
Tomato pulp 500 KG
* Some of the items were measured in metric tons, which was converted to kilograms.
Other stats