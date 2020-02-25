An inside look at the cabins inside Virgin Voyages Scarlet Lady. Picture: Supplied.

When Richard Branson puts his mind to something he gives it his all. As you would see in his new adult-only cruise ship named Scarlet Lady from his Virgin Voyages cruise company. The tag line “Where superyacht design and your dream destinations meet” is what you would expect when you step on board. Besides the alluring amenities on board, it’s the ultra-sleek ‘superyacht-inspired cabin design’ that has everyone talking.

Virgin Voyages claims it shall redefine your view of staterooms. Judging from the first look videos during the rounds on social media, it’s the perfect cabin oasis. The Scarlet Lady, the first of four ships, features various accommodation options, including RockStar Suites, Sea View, Sea Terrace and Insider.

Virgin Voyages describes the cabins as “more than just a place to sleep” as the company incorporated clever room technology to make it one you never want to leave. The cabins cater to sleep, entertainment and even hosting with a range of mood matching lights, a configurable seabed and in-cabin technology. There’s also wifi, so you need not worry about not having data for those mandatory Instagram selfies and stories.

There’s also ship eats, a concept that allows you to order in whenever, even when the midnight cravings settle in. Lastly, it comes kitted with eco-friendly products.