Will you travel on an epic 180 day world voyage cruise?

Fancy travelling around the world in 180 days? Well, if the answer is yes, you in luck. Oceania Cruises unveiled its 2023 Around The World in 180 Days voyage this week, which will give those with travel FOMO something to look forward to. The cruise, which departs San Francisco on January 15, 2023, allows guests to experience 96 fascinating destinations in 33 countries that span across four continents. Guests will cruise on the 684-guest Insignia and enjoy a myriad in-depth and immersive experiences with multi-day stays in 20 ports of call from South America, Africa, Asia, Alaska and Antarctica with three full days cruising in Admiralty Bay, Paradise Bay, and Half Moon Island.

The itinerary provides access to more than 60 UNESCO World Heritage sites and guests sailing the full world voyage will have the opportunity to take part in five included shoreside events.

These include an Argentinian Cultural Exposition in Buenos Aires including an equestrian show and tango lessons, fine food and wine, capped off by a grand display of music and dance as well as an afternoon at the renowned Boschendal Winery in Cape Town with an elaborate farmer’s market featuring exquisite cuisine, Boschendal’s acclaimed wines and live music.

Travellers will also enjoy 27 islands, 20 overnight stays, cruise 3 oceans and sail 14 seas.

Bob Binder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceania Cruises, said travel connected people through shared experiences.

"We now know how irreplaceable these experiences are and cherish the privilege of travel more than ever.

“Travel connects us through shared experiences, creates lifelong bonds, and enriches us in ways we never would have imagined.

“That was the mindset that guided us in crafting this epic around the world voyage for our guests," he said.