Whether you have to carry your own or enjoy one at your destination, hammocks have become a nifty travel tool. Here are some cool hammock spots around the world to celebrate Hammock Day today (July 22).

Forest Edge Nature Lovers' Retreat, Garden Route





This award-winning Knysna accommodation is located on the Garden Route. Their 5 self-catering cottages are on the edge of the ancient Knysna forests. Each cottage comes with a hammock- the perfect excuse to snuggle with your loved one or gather your thoughts.

Zion National Park, Utah

Known as one of Utah’s first national parks, Zion National Park is filled with stunning places where you can hang your hammock. Whether it is views of massive sandstone cliffs of cream, pink, and red or a view of the park’s plants and animals, this national treasure will leave you breathless. Another good place to visit is the Red Cliff Hiking Trails in Utah.

Ang Thong National Park, Thailand





No hammock list is complete without Thailand on it. Mu Ko Ang Thong National Park is another fabulous place to hang your hammock. The archipelago of 42 islands covers 102 km² of the Surat Thai Province in the Gulf of Thailand. Expect to see views of rugged and steep limestone hills, sinkholes, caves and inland marine lakes. While you lazing in your hammock, be on the lookout for the dusky leaf monkey, leopard cat, fishing cat or the smooth-coated otter.

Gili Lankanfushi, Maldives





The Maldives boasts some stunning resorts, some with incredible views of the crystal clear ocean. One of the resorts that offer incredible hammock views is Gili Lankanfushi Maldives. Designed in an authentic style, Gili Lankanfushi is built using eco-friendly materials and blended into its natural environment. The best part of it all is that the hammocks are perched above the tranquil waters!

How to hang a hammock

Besides being a travel statement at major resorts across the world, the hammock is also a great item travellers take with them on camping trips. It is also a cool, portable item that you can pack away in a pouch.

Robert Jowitt, co-owner of Heavenly Hammocks, shares a step by step guide on how to hang up a hammock:

Step 1: Find a sturdy mounting point such as a tree or thick branch.

Step 2: Tie an overhand knot to create a loop on each end of the two hanging ropes.

Step 3: Bring rope end around tree/branch and through the loop. This will create a noose.

Step 4 Then tie the ends to the loop of the hammock with a normal knot. Adjust height by tying rope shorter or longer, according to your preference.

Step 5: Lightly put weight in the hammock to test before getting in. Knots my slip slightly before gripping tight





