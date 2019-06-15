Airbnb launched an Around the World in 80 days style trip that starts on September 1. Pictured is Cataract Canyon. Picture: Supplied.

French novel by Jules Verne, Around the World in Eighty Days, planted wanderlust in us all. The idea of jetting around the world on an extraordinary adventure was tempting but planning one needed time and effort, something many of us lacks in our fast-paced lives. But, travelling six continents, 18 countries in 80 days is now possible with Airbnb Adventures.

Airbnb Adventures is a collection of bucket list multi-day experiences hosted by local experts that take intimate groups to epic, off-the-beaten-path locations and immerses them in unique cultures and communities.

To mark the start of Airbnb Adventures, the hospitality company revealed its epic trip that will take travellers from England to Iceland.

Countries included on this once in a lifetime journey include Romania, Egypt, Ethiopia, China, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, USA and Iceland.





On their website, Airbnb said the travellers will “explore the culture and traditions of medieval Europe, the former Soviet Union, eastern Africa, the Middle East, northern and southern Asia, the South Pacific, the Americas, and a Nordic island.”

The company says the only requirement is travellers have enough empty pages in your passport.

The trip starts and ends in London. Travellers will embark on this journey from September 1 to November 19.

Travellers will have to fork out R74,174. The price will include accommodation, transport, food and beverages. However, travellers will have to purchase their own return ticket to London.



