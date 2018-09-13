Carmel Fisher

Local actress Carmel Fisher has made Marina Del Rey, California, her home. And travel has become her favourite pastime. Here's her life in travel:



Being chased by an ostrich on my grandfather’s farm in Vryburg because I thought I could take home its egg as a souvenir when I was eight years old.

Favourite place in SA? Hazyview in winter. You never feel the chill and you can do so many things, from quad biking in the bush to zip-lining over magnificent views and white-water river-rafting.

Best holiday? My last one in the Caribbean islands. I enjoyed a 12-day cruise with my family visiting Barbados, St Kitts and Nevis, St Thomas, St Lucia, Grenada and St George.

What have you learnt from your travels? Don’t over plan or overpack. Just take your sense of adventure and have an open mind for a true experience of the cultures.

Ideal travelling companion/s? My life-partner Dion Gabrielides and our daughter Gianna Vida. They are easy going, spontaneous, adventurous and the loves of my life!

Beach bum, culture vulture or adrenalin junkie? Culture vulture with an adrenalin junkie heart.

Greatest travel luxury? Spontaneous further travel. We visited Miami Florida once and decided to jump on a plane to Cancun in Mexico for a few days.

Holiday reading? I always have reading material with me for developing myself, my career and craft. I never take a holiday from it.

Where has seduced you? Los Angeles California, US, the weather is amazing, the people are friendly and it buzzes with the promise of making my dreams come true!

Worst travel experience? A trip to Mauritius in 2008. I went scuba diving and punctured an eardrum.

Best hotel? The Hyde in Hollywood, Florida.

Favourite walk, swim, ride or drive? Walk and bike rides everywhere I go.

Best meal abroad? Salads and the occasional taste of a meal unique to the area I’m visiting.

Favourite city? Miami, Florida. It’s got gorgeous landscapes, the ocean, bays, skyscrapers, buzzing nightlife.

Where to next? Probably back to Mykonos, Greece and Paris, France.