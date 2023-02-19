JobsSummit

Post Office workers fear for future as lay-offs loom
By Samkelo Mtshali | Published Feb 19, 2023
Workers says morale among Post Office staff are at an all-time low
By Samkelo Mtshali | Published Feb 19, 2023
Workers says morale among Post Office staff are at an all-time low
By Dineo Faku | Published Jan 16, 2020
By | Published Oct 16, 2018
By Adri Senekal de Wet | Published Oct 12, 2018
By | Published Oct 7, 2018
By Vernon Pillay | Published Oct 5, 2018
By Vernon Pillay | Published Oct 4, 2018
By African News Agency | Published Oct 4, 2018
By Reuters | Published Oct 4, 2018
By Dineo Faku | Published Oct 4, 2018
By Staff Reporter | Published Oct 3, 2018
By | Published Oct 3, 2018
By African News Agency | Published Oct 2, 2018
By Vernon Pillay | Published Oct 2, 2018