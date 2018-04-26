Groot Drakenstein

A statue of former president Nelson Mandela is seen at the entrance to the Drakenstein (former Victor Vester) Correctional Centre. Picture: David Ritchie/ANA V&A Waterfront

The Nelson Mandela Museum is situated at this iconic tourist attraction. You can learn more about Freedom Day and Nelson Mandela there.





Robben Island

The former prison is notorious for holding political prisoners since the 17th century. Struggle stalwarts like Nelson Mandela, Mac Maharaj and Govan Mbeki were incarcerated for their roles in the fight for the attainment of freedom and democracy.



Robben Island at home

If you can't afford a trip to Robben Island, you can always view the experience on Google Maps. Robben Island management partnered with Google a few years ago to create a unique online experience.





Iziko Museum

The museum, which is housed in one of the oldest buildings in the city, should keep you occupied with apartheid, colonial and slave history.

Part of the Mohau Modisakeng exhibition on display at the Iziko National Gallery. Modisakeng is the winner of the Standard Bank Young Artist Award for 2016. Picture: Jeffrey Abrahams Groova Park

Situated on Spine Road near Lookout Hill in Khayelitsha, thousands of city youth gather around to celebrate holidays such as Freedom Day.



Freedom Day Comedy Night, Ukhamba Beerworx

Reflections on South African history can be emotive. What better was to enjoy Freedom Day stories than with a laugh at Ukhamba Beerworx on Friday night?



Freedom Day Gig at Beerhouse

Beerhouse is celebrating Freedom Day with a dance gig.



Winnie Madikizela-Mandela documentary screening

Radio Khaltsha will be hosting the live documentary screening of the late Struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela between 11am-5pm at the International Gospel Church in Ruth First Crescent in Mandela Park, Khayelitsha.





Mzoli's Place

For cultural diversity, you can always pop in at Mzoli's in Gugulethu for some shisa nyama and a truly diverse South African experience.

Mzoli Ngcawuzele says his marketing has worked, boosting national and international interest.

Suidoosterfees

The Suidoosterfees celebrates Klopse culture and starts on Thursday, April 26 until May 1. The performances will be a celebration of diversity.





Franschhoek The area is one of the Western Cape's oldest town and is considered a cultural hub.



Oh Dam Music Festival (26 - 29 APR 2018)

In celebration of Freedom month, the festival will feature artists in a weekend of camping at this music in Cederberg.



Right2Know

Right2Know declared this week as Freedom Week, where they will host several events commemorating Freedom Day through various activities and debates. The organisation has organised a screening of controversial film Inxeba: The Wound. The film will start at 9am on Cornerstone, 127 Cecil Road, Salt River.



Reading Circle: combating patriarchy

The event will take place at Community House in Salt River from 11am on Saturday, April 28.



Press Freedom Day

The organisation will be discussing the vetting process allegedly used by the SABC on their journalists. The discussion will take place at the SABC offices in Sea Point at 10 am on May 3.



Film

The movie Not in My Neighbourhood will be screened at Community House on May 2. This film looks at the parallels and effects of gentrification and colonization of spaces in Cape Town, Sao Paulo and New York. looks at the parallels and effects of gentrification and colonization of spaces in Cape Town, Sao Paulo and New York. Alternative May Day

There will be an Alternative May Day from 10am at Isivivana, 8 Mzala Street in Khayelitsha. Cosatu Freedom Day event

The trade union will be hosting a Freedom Day even in Grabouw taxi rank on Saturday April 28 at 10am.



Netball tournament

ANC Dullah Omar region spokersperson hosts the first annual Winnie Madikizela-Mandela netball competition, which will include teams from Mitchells Plein, Atlantis, Belhar, Khayelitsha, Mfuleni and Nyanga at Lusaka Sports field.









Take a trip to the Drakenstein Correctional Prison, formerly known as Victor Verster Prison, in Paarl where South Africa's first democratic president Nelson Mandela walked out hand-in-hand with his wife Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on February 11, 1990.