Alistair Izobell switches entertainment for politics. Picture: Bertram Malgas

Cape Town - Much-loved Cape Town entertainer Alistair Izobell is leaving the bright lights of the stage for a theatrical arena of a different kind: politics. He has thrown in his lot with the Good party of former mayor Patricia de Lille, who on Friday announced Izobell joined the movement, but without stipulating in which capacity.

He said becoming an member of Parliament after the May 8 election “is a possibility”.

Izobell, who grew up in Mitchells Plain, said it was his “civic duty to get involved”, and he would now serve the arts community in a different way.

“I’m an activist in my job. I always make sure our voices are heard.

“This is a natural development in my career,” the veteran performer said.

De Lille described Izobell as a son of the soil who won international acclaim since he started his career as a Cape Argus vendor, Broertjie, in the late Taliep Petersen and David Kramer’s District Six The Musical. Izobell was 11 at the time.

His career took him around the world, including a role as Richie Valens in the Buddy Holly Story which toured Japan with Stevie Wonder.

While he is in rehearsals for Music Alla Kaap 2019, which opens at Carnival City in Joburg next Sunday, he said he had the blessing of his family to enter politics.

“We live in a democracy and this is a choice I made,” he said.

As for the theatrics of South African politics, Izobell said it was time for real change, because there was “lots of talking”.