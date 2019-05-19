Picture: AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Cape Town - In the world of children’s fantasy, Doctor Dolittle talked to animals and made it his fictional duty to understand how their bodies worked. Who would have thought that a century later, Dolittle’s world of science fiction would come head-to-head, or in some cases head to tail, with a startling new era where things that we thought impossible a few years ago, are already on the drawing board.

In the brave new robotic world for instance, you may or may not want to confront the latest robotic snake, which is so realistic that it slithers and side winds like the real thing, able to coil its way up the highest structure or worm its way into the tiniest cavity.

Scientists like Harvard University’s Rob Wood explain that the latest snake robot’s versatile capabilities allow it to crawl, swim, climb and roll to its target destination and perform its scouting mission.

“It can transition between these types of locomotion without needing mechanical adjustments, meaning that one snake robot can handle on its own, any encountered obstacles,” Wood said.

It is already predicted that these robotic reptiles with in-built intelligence and the ability to explore the body in a non-invasive way will be a standard part of post modern surgery.

Before long they will be the tool of choice for finding signs of life during natural disasters like earthquakes or finding those trapped in mines.

Small microphones on the snakes’ head will enable victims to communicate with the rescue teams and pinpoint positions.

Closer to home, work is under way at UCT to research the inner workings of a cheetah’s tail to try and understand the mechanisms involved.

Dr Amir Patel, a senior lecturer from the UCT Department of Electrical Engineering, said he was first attracted to the stabilising properties of cheetahs’ tails as a possible blueprint for fast speed robotic development.

“Studies showed how lizards use their tails to stabilise their movement when they jump.

“If lizards used this technique, then what about an animal closer to home that moves much faster than most animals on the planet, the cheetah,” Patel said.

Observing the movement of cheetahs in a Cape wildlife sanctuary convinced him that the animal’s tail movements were worthy of deeper research and that while there was anecdotal evidence that the cheetah’s tail increased agility and stability acting as rudders and counterweights, not much more was known.

While robotics and artificial intelligence was his main focus, little did Patel know that his research would result in a whole new way of capturing the movement of the human body.

“I have always been fascinated with the notion of bio-inspiration.

“We can learn so much from animals which have evolved over millions of years,” he said.

But after writing an algorithm describing the skeletal movement of a cheetah, Patel realised that the information could also be used as a new tool to describe human movement precisely.

Patel’s methodology promises to have a wide array of applications - from sports scientists analysing the movement of professional athletes, to doctors gauging the effects of a stroke on a patient’s movement.

For those needing a bit more explanation, bio-inspiration involves the study of the movement mechanisms of animals evolved over millions of years and applying those mechanisms to new technologies.

The US Department of Defence recently put out a request for “highly-manoeuvrable and/or biomimetic robotic bats”.

Meanwhile Singapore has opted for robotic swans to monitor water quality. The swans are so realistic that real ones accept them as part of their family.

Even more extraordinary is a new mission by Nasa which reported this week, that the development of a massive swarm of robotic bees designed to snoop on Mars is far advanced.

Nasa scientists say the idea is to replace modern rovers - which are slow, bulky and very expensive - with swarms of sensor-studded, fast-moving microbots that can cover much more ground at a relatively low cost.

In Dolittle fashion they describe the Marsbees as “flapping wing flyers of a bumblebee size with cicada-sized wings”. Despite numerous achievements, engineers and scientists admit that they still have a long way to go to replicate the grace and fluidity of animal movement.

What is generally accepted, however, is that the biological world is master when it comes to building, designing, and programming robotic systems whose locomotive capabilities will far outpace what is possible today.

The question then becomes: How deeply should we look at biology?

Should the focus, for example, be on how geckos’ toes stick to a surface and stop them from falling off, or how moth antennas could be used to detect leaks drugs and explosives.

Dr Dolittle might have the answers, but then again probably not!