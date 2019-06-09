Marlene le Roux was given the Influencer of Influencers award for her efforts in making the Artscape Theatre accessible to all. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - It has been Marlene le Roux’s life’s mission to transform the Artscape Theatre Centre into an inclusive and accessible environment and this week she was honoured for her contribution. Le Roux, who is the Artscape’s chief executive, was recently invited to speak on a panel at the two-day SA Brand Summit in Joburg about getting more investors to commit to arts and culture funding within the country.

On Thursday night she was given the Influencer of Influencers award at the summit, which came as a shock to her.

“It was totally a surprise and I was not expecting it at all. I had gone up to learn from people about how to get more investors into South Africa and to talk on a panel.

“The purpose of my visit was to make South Africa a better brand for arts and culture.”

Convener and manager of the SA Brand Summit, Solly Moeng, said the award was given to Le Roux for her tireless dedication to turn the cultural institution into an accessible performing arts centre for all and juxtaposing it to its exclusionary apartheid history.

Former winners have included Constitutional Court Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and former public protector Professor Thuli Madonsela.

“I feel very overwhelmed and I cried because I don’t see myself as being among them,” said Le Roux.

“I really want to create opportunities for people and that’s what we’ve been doing at the Artscape through employing 10 young people with severe disabilities.

“It is so important for them to have a job to go to because they haven’t always had that and that’s the sense of humanity for them, to experience having a job. That’s why I can’t just say this award is just for me.”

On the night she dedicated her award to those affected by disabilities and people living with disabilities who remain marginalised without access to create a better life for themselves.

When asked about being an influencer, Le Roux said she hoped to be a positive example to all.

“I don’t want people to see me as being unapproachable or you can’t talk to me because I’m the CEO.

“It’s so important that when I look at the cleaner or the security guard we are still able to engage and contribute towards a positive society and humanity,” said Le Roux.