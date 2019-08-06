Cape Town- Actress Ashleigh van der Hoven wants to put her boxing skills to good use and fight in a charity match on Women’s Day to raise money for rape survivors. The 28-year-old’s was introduced to the sport nearly five years ago by her brother-in-law.

Since then she has used boxing to stay fit, but has never been in the ring for an actual fight until now.

“I could never find the time to actually take part in a proper match because I didn’t want to have a blue eye or a broken nose in case I had to go for a casting call,” she said.

Van der Hoven said she had beeninspired by marketing guru Philippa Dodds.

“I went to a talk she did with Future Females and I heard about how she raised money by doing an Iron Man for charity. I thought there’s my sign and I also loved how she raised the money in her personal capacity.”

Van der Hoven became determined to raise money for the Rape Crisis Cape Town Trust and her Backabuddy crowdfunding has raised more than R35 000 for the fight against amateur boxer Brittany Kettle at the Hope Street Hall on August 9.

She first came into contact with Rape Crisis while doing research for the movie Cut-Out Girls, which was released last year and features Van der Hoven playing the role of Clea, who is a date-rape victim and a boxer.

“While working with Rape Crisis in researching for my character, I tried to get a deeper understanding of what women go through when sexually assaulted or raped.

“Needless to say, I was overwhelmed and shocked by the true extent of the trauma endured by survivors and how post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) severely hinders and disempowers women as they try to piece themselves together and face each day and its constant triggers head-on,” said Van der Hoven.

Her tough girl persona has been strengthened since Van der Hoven started boxing and she believes her experiences with the sport have given her a sense of strength.

Buoyed by the #MeToo movement, she said she was glad society was changing and conversations about rape and sexual assault and male and female behaviour were happening.

“I’ve been to those lunches myself where you start to wonder if the conversation is really going to be about my career or if this man wants something from me.

“On the set, things definitely have changed and those same guys who were making jokes don’t want to do that anymore and some of the girls don’t know how to act because it really is just banter, but they’re afraid now of saying anything,” she said.

“It’s a weird time to be in, but if it means that we all have to be uncomfortable for a bit while figuring this out, then so be it.”

Van der Hoven had just returned visiting and setting up work meetings in Los Angeles and is working on completing American work visa requirements to pursue more long-term opportunities in the US.

While in America she took acting classes and also recently starred as Alison opposite Siv Ngesi in Bhai’s Cafe, which was directed by South African Maynard Kraak and is set to be released later this year.

Van der Hoven also worked with award-winning director Ryan Kruger earlier this year on the experimental Indie feature film Fried Barry.

The public can donate money to her fight through her Backabuddy page.