File photo: Cindy Waxa/African News Agency (ANA). The new Property Practitioner’s Act which was recently signed into law is one everyone needs to take note of. South African Property Owners Association’s (SAPOA) legal consultant Mumtaz Moola told the Weekend Argus that while the president has assented to the Amendment Act but has not announced the commencement date. This means that its provisions are not effective yet. It requires residential lease agreements to be in writing, changes and inserts definitions, extends the nature of the offences, extends the power of the Rental Housing Tribunal and adds sections relating to securing deposits, the condition of the dwelling and the overall relationship between landlords and tenants. The above however is only applicable to residential leases only. “The Amendment Act requires the minister of Human Settlements to publish a simple lease agreement in all official South African languages. There is also a duty on the minister to set up Housing Tribunals in all province,” said Moola.

If you are a landlord and you do not provide your tenant with a written lease agreement, fail to repay your tenant’s deposit and interest; cut the utilities to the dwelling e.g. electricity or water, lock your tenant out of the premises; provide your tenant with a dwelling that is uninhabitable; or fail to maintain the premises that you are leasing, then, you are guilty of an offense in terms of the Amendment Act.

Neil Gopal, chief executive officer SAPOA, said some of the challenges to the amendment that may cause delays are construction Mafia invading sites and using violence to extort money and stopping developments.

“Excessive property rates imposed by municipalities to balance their budgets and internal inefficiencies. Myriad of legislation from national government – for example, the competitions commissioner wants to regulate rentals between landlords and tenants. This is unheard of in a free-market and has significant unintended consequences for the country and the sector,” said Gopal.

He added that municipalities inability to bill and collect outstanding rates from its residents, may lead to imposing a higher rate and tariff on the commercial sector to make up for the shortfall.

“It is common knowledge that the South African economy is currently under severe strain and the ability to absorb additional costs is limited and could force businesses to cut back on the space they occupy or even worse, forced to close down,” said Gopal.

Seeff property group said on their website that should a person earn commission or brokerage from a sale or leasing he or she would need a valid fidelity Fund Certificate. Along with a valid tax clearance and a BEE certificate.

It further states that deposits should be invested and refunded. The deposit would need to be deposited into an interesting account with a receipt from the landlord for all payments.

