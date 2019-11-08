The new Property Practitioner’s Act which was recently signed into law is one everyone needs to take note of.
South African Property Owners Association’s (SAPOA) legal consultant Mumtaz Moola told the Weekend Argus that while the president has assented to the Amendment Act but has not announced the commencement date.
This means that its provisions are not effective yet. It requires residential lease agreements to be in writing, changes and inserts definitions, extends the nature of the offences, extends the power of the Rental Housing Tribunal and adds sections relating to securing deposits, the condition of the dwelling and the overall relationship between landlords and tenants.
The above however is only applicable to residential leases only.
“The Amendment Act requires the minister of Human Settlements to publish a simple lease agreement in all official South African languages. There is also a duty on the minister to set up Housing Tribunals in all province,” said Moola.