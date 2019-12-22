“Jason was extremely emotional when I met him at prison and he was released into my custody,” said his lawyer, Tony Mostert, who had spent a day arranging the R1 million bank guarantee to meet Rohde’s bail conditions and then securing his release order from the High Court.
“At first Jason could hardly speak. And as we drove away from the prison he became overwhelmed, saying that he felt anxious, almost afraid, about being a free man again.”
The 50-year-old’s release followed a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) order on Wednesday that freed the convicted murderer on R200000 bail.
It comes 10 months after he was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment for the 2016 murder of his wife Susan in a Spier hotel room and staging it to look like a suicide.