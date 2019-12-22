'At first he could hardly speak': Emotional Jason Rohde leaves jail









Jason Rohde outside the Cape Town High Court. File photo: Cindy Waxa/ANA An emotionaL Jason Rohde was released from Drakenstein Prison in Paarl late on Friday afternoon and driven to Cape Town for a private family reunion described as “joyous”. “Jason was extremely emotional when I met him at prison and he was released into my custody,” said his lawyer, Tony Mostert, who had spent a day arranging the R1 million bank guarantee to meet Rohde’s bail conditions and then securing his release order from the High Court. “At first Jason could hardly speak. And as we drove away from the prison he became overwhelmed, saying that he felt anxious, almost afraid, about being a free man again.” The 50-year-old’s release followed a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) order on Wednesday that freed the convicted murderer on R200000 bail. It comes 10 months after he was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment for the 2016 murder of his wife Susan in a Spier hotel room and staging it to look like a suicide.

The order followed Rohde’s immediate bail application after the SCA granted him leave to appeal both his murder conviction and sentence, one of the merits being that he stands a real prospect of an acquittal. His appeal is expected to be heard late next year.

In an affidavit Rohde said: “It is in the interests of justice that I be permitted bail to afford me the opportunity to salvage my business, generate income and maintain my children financially.”

Rohde’s family were overjoyed when he arrived at Mostert’s home.

“It was highly emotional,” Mostert said. “Some of the family members hadn’t seen Jason for months since their last visit. Their joy was indescribable.”

It was “surreal” to see her brother again, Rohde’s sister Tori said. “I wept with gratitude and happiness.”

Rohde’s mother, Brenda, was absent from the reunion as she is spending Christmas with her sister in the UK. But she spoke to her son in a WhatsApp call during the reunion.

“The judgment took so long that I was starting to lose hope. Then I got the best Christmas present a mother could ever wish for,” Brenda said.

Rohde was first seen in public on Saturday around midday when he arrived at the Camps Bay police station to comply with his bail conditions.

He was released too late on Friday to travel to his bail address in Plettenberg Bay, where he must report to the police station every Saturday and Wednesday.

After losing 15kg in prison he looked a shadow of the man in the dock in February.

“It will take some time to acclimatise to the outside world,” said Rohde before entering the station. “Walking in the street again is nerve-racking. I’m not used to the traffic and all the people.

“Even seeing the sea again is a shock. These last 10 months have been humbling. They’ve made me realise how many things I took for granted.”

Weekend Argus