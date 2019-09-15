Cape Town - Bicycles that can make smoothies and cranes made from scrap metal were just some of the inventions on show at the Innovation Summit held in Cape Town this week. Blendavenda Smoothie Bikes were the highlight for many at the summit.

The bikes have been operating in the UK since 2006 and in South Africa since 2010 and are the brainchild of Tom Briggs who wanted to link a bike and blender because of his passion for cycling and a healthy well-being. The smoothies are blended after 500m whether you pedal fast or slow.

Other inventors at the summit included Mpho Makutu’s hand-built crane, manufactured from scrap material.

It’s a battery-operated device and controlled via a control panel.

Reggie Naiken from Naiken Innovative Solutions developed a device that amplified your voice once you wear a respirator. This eliminates the need to remove the respirator when a person wants to be heard.

Octopus Tech developed the Octopus Tentacle, which gives real-time data from ground soil which farmers can use to their advantage and get the best out of their crops.

There was also a big focus on the wine industry with importance emphasised on sustainable economies and how technology can help the industry deal with climate change.

In a panel discussion held on Friday, it emerged that machine pruners helped farmers get through 800 to 1000 vines per day compared to hand pruners that only allowed farmers to get to around 350 to 400 vines per day.

The changing climate means rainy days come at the end of winter for vineyards in Cape Town when farmers need to prune.

Disease in the grapes is spread during rainy days and pruning so the faster farmers can work the better for the grapes.

Stellenbosch University lecturer Albert Strever said the fourth industrial revolution would help farmers use technology better when making wine.

“We have environmental problems and there are 26 different technologies that are coming to help. We have looked at technology to help with sustainability and one of the ways this has helped is that we have done good water reclamation and over the past four years with the drought, we have become especially good at making the drops count,” he said.

Gerard Martin from Winetech said technology developed by academics helped farmers better grow grapes to suit a changing climate.

“You can now put tools in the hands of top researchers that can help make models looking at terrain and climate in the Western Cape.