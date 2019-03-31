Photo: Calyn Moneron.

CAPE TOWN - The Bickram Ghosh Quartet performed first time at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival on Friday, March 29. Members included the legendary Bickram Ghosh with Arun Kumar, Abhishek Mallik and Jonathan Kay. Bickram Ghosh has worked as a music director and is known as a classical tabla player who has performed Hindustani classical, fusion music. Ghosh praised his band members.

“Arun is in, my opinion, if not, definitely one of the best drummers in India. We don’t have too many drummers of his calibre in India. The reason he is so amazing is because he studied Indian classical rhythm without the drum kit which isn’t easy,” Ghosh said.

Kay has lived in Calcutta for almost a decade and has come from a jazz music background.

“I was enjoying being a professional musician in Toronto. Playing a lot of different types of music and was playing jazz too. Toronto is a very multicultural place. Then I started questioning what it meant to be a jazz musician and I was writing my music and pursuing my own voice. It naturally led me into Indian music,” Kay explained.

Speaking at a press conference, Ghosh explained why he doesn’t use a bass because he found that it would interfere with the sound of the Biya drum.

“One of the things I always found to be a problem was the minute you have a base player, I have a left hand drum which is called a Biya, which kind of eats in the frequency of the biya. So my very subtly Biya movements are eaten this really heavy bass tone,” Ghosh explained.

He added that to get frequency of the base player that he wanted, he bought a hand sonic player in the year 2000 which he used in the concert.

“I flip between the biya and the hand sonic bass guitar tone during the concert. It’s either one or the other. It’s never the two playing together,” Ghosh explained.

Ghosh and Mallik explained that even though there is a strong Indian classical influence that they and the other members of the quartet have always tried to find the harmony in music.

“Indian classical rhythm has something which is pretty amazing. It has a full blown language ability. We have a full blown language. We often just talk to each in drumming language. The language we are using is similar phonetically to any language. There is only is missing in our language, and we are happy that it’s missing, is agenda. Musical language has no agenda,” Ghosh said.

