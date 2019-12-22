Boy, 5, killed as former gang leader Rashied Staggie mourned









Valentino Grootetjie, 5, was shot dead in the backyard of his Lavender Hill home while playing with his little brother on Saturday. He is the latest child victim of the gang violence on the Cape Flats. He was killed as one of the province’s most notorious former gang leaders was buried amid a heavy police presence. A single bullet to the back of his head ended his life. His devastated family will spend their Christmas planning his funeral. Valentino died while trying to protect his two-year-old brother after three armed men stormed into their yard.

Valentino’s father, Patrick Kotze, 35, said he heard his son shout for his mother before more gunshots were fired.

“The next thing he was lying face down, having pushed his little brother out of the way and he was dead,” Kotze said.

One of the men who ran into the yard was wounded.

Valentino’s mother Romana Grootetjie, 33, struggled to make sense of her eldest son’s death. She said Valentino was a helpful and loving child who was always protected his younger brothers.

“He loved looking after his younger brothers and taking care of others. I can’t believe he is gone,” she said.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said they were investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.

Meanwhile hundreds of people attended Rashied Staggie’s lavish funeral which took place across three locations, including Manenberg. The murder last Friday of the former Hard Livings gang leader has escalated fears of gang violence and retaliatory killings.

At his funeral service his daughter Saadiqa Staggie said her father had killed to survive.

Family, politicians and leaders of other gangs including alleged leader of the Sexy Boys gang, Jerome “Donkey” Booysen were present.

A five-vehicle funeral procession, including two hearses, a bagpipe player and a white casket encrusted in shimmering gold glitter, left mourners in awe.

A heavy police presence was visible outside the church service in Observatory as well as the Manenberg sports field where public order police, the anti-gang unit and tactical response team units were out in full force. Despite this some mourners had their own security.

Staggie’s wife, Rashieda, broke down often during the service as many of his nieces and nephews spoke about the life her husband led.

A video taken in 2015 of Staggie asking for forgiveness for his life of crime was also played during the service.

Saadiqa told mourners he died on her sister Nabeelah’s birthday.

“I’m not naive when it comes to my dad, I know the kind of man he was, he was a good man who raised all his children well,” she said while lambasting the media for portraying her father as a villain.

“He killed to survive; he did not choose that life but was in that position because of circumstances. I was at peace when I found out he died the same way his brother did, on the same road because that is what he wanted; he always felt that it should have been him that died,” Saadiqa said.

The 63-year-old was shot and killed near his London Road, Salt River home, the same road on which his twin brother Rashaad was shot and burnt to death, allegedly by the vigilante group Pagad in 1996.

Solomon Staggie described his older sibling as a good brother who took care of him even when he was in prison and encouraged him to put family first.

Solomon, a former gangster- turned-Christian like his brother, said Staggie had wanted peace above all else and he wouldn’t want retaliations for his death.

“I believe with all sincerity that it was in my brother’s heart... those also in Manenberg need to know, as the eldest living Staggie brother speaking for the family our appeal to everyone is that we don’t want revenge, we want justice, not revenge,” he said.

Staggie’s final destination was Manenberg, the place where he and his brother were said to run their gang operations - a hive of activity as thousands of people came to see him off.

His coffin was carried on the shoulders of family members and supporters, with crowds chanting “salute” while showing the Hard Livings gang sign.

While some marvelled at the over-the-top funeral procession, others were not as easily impressed.

“I don’t see how the hundreds of people gathered here with their children are claiming to be paying their respects to a man who ordered and was responsible for many brutal murders, right here in Manenberg,” said a 56-year-old woman who did not want to be identified.

“This further shows our children that they can also dream about being gangsters and will receive this kind of worshipping. But I also see a lot of other guys from rival gangs. I guess it’s the fascination, while others are just making sure the old man is really gone.”

