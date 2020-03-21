Brave Bredell sisters take the plunge and break records to raise funds for sick kids

Cape Town - Not even Covid-19 could stop the brave Bredell sisters, Issataya, 11, and Abriella, 13, from making history in the sea. Issataya swam the 8.5km route from Cape Point to False Bay while Abriella swam the 11.9km route around Robben Island. The duo on Friday broke the record for being the youngest people to swim these particular routes and distances. They also raised funds for the upgrading and expansion of the emergency room at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital. The amount raised will be announced at a later stage. Issataya and Abriella have been hard at work brushing up on their swimming skills since last year to make their dream become a reality. Issataya, a Grade 6 pupil at Laerskool Stulting in Humansdorp, Eastern Cape said: “The swim from Cape Point wasn’t nice and wasn’t the best thing I’ve ever done, but definitely something to tick off the bucket list. However, it was about all the children out there, especially those living a difficult life,” she said.

“I want them (children suffering in hospital and at home) to be better, stronger and happier than what they are now. All I want now is to eat a sandwich; not just any but the biggest club sandwich,” she added.

Abriella, a Grade 8 pupil at Rhenish Girls’ High School in Stellenbosch said: “I feel so warm and happy inside. I am also very pleased that we fulfilled our promise to those people who donated and to everyone who had backed us the whole way. The reason for doing Robben Island was because I’ve always had a strong connection to the island,” she said.

“It was amazing to see all the different places on the island. It was an absolutely beautiful day and experience. My main motivation was, is, and will always be the children and families at the hospital who have to fight everyday to stay strong and alive.”

Chief executive of the Children’s Hospital Trust Chantel Cooper said words could not describe how proud they were of both girls.

“They worked hard, remained determined and achieved their swimming goals. The most inspiring is that they did not do it for themselves, but swam for the children at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital.

“Issataya and Abriella have taught us the value of dedication, commitment and hard work. The Bredell family are part of the trust family and we appreciate them,” she said.

Weekend Argus