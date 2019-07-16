Cape Town - South Korean boy band BTS have taken the world by storm with their unique brand of Korean pop (Kpop) music. And South Africa - and the Mother City - are no exceptions. Cape Town fans campaigned for the faces of the seven band members to be emblazoned on a Golden Arrow bus.

The campaign was part of the band’s annual anniversary celebrations, which this year saw the Boy With Luv singers celebrating their sixth year of dominating charts - and breaking hearts - across the globe.

The bus campaign was spearheaded by local BTS fans, part of the Cape Town-based @BtsArmyZa Twitter fanpage.

The page, established in April last year, has since amassed over 13000 likes, and celebrates all things BTS, with the Golden Arrow initiative started to honour the band’s legacy.

The bus has been on the streets of Cape Town since June.

The pink canvassed bus displaying the members’ faces has resulted in much curiosity from commuters and motorists alike.

“Our aim with the bus is to create a tangible celebration for local ARMY (BTS fans), while ensuring that South African ARMY were a part of the global conversation.

“We want fans to be surprised, thrilled and excited about seeing BTS on Cape Town streets and to feel proud that we are all represented and have a voice within the fandom,” the admin of the @BtsArmyZA Twitter page said.

The admin, who did not want to be named, said the bus created much fanfare on social media.

“We have so many people telling us that they’ve seen the bus and this prompted them to check out a BTS music video on YouTube or listen to a song on Spotify or iTunes.”

Boy with Luv re-entered the local iTunes 200 chart in June and peaked at #1 on HeartFM and Good Hope FM, with their album, Map Of the Soul: Persona, reaching #1 on iTunes in South Africa in May.