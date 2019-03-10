Cape Town - The pressure is mounting for Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to act against the EFF following threats of violence against veteran journalist Karima Brown. This week Brown filed a case of intimidation with police after receiving threats after EFF leader Julius Malema published her cell number on Twitter after she mistakenly sent a message to the party’s WhatsApp group.

Malema called Brown a “mole”, stating that she was not a real journalist. Brown said she had received threats that include physical harm and rape. She has since indicated that she would be filing charges of intimidation, violence and enabling abuse with the Electoral Court.

IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela said they advised Brown to take the matter up with the Electoral Court as they were the body with jurisdiction where the Electoral Act was concerned.

According to the Electoral Code of Conduct, parties and candidates are to speak out against political violence and threats against other parties, the Electoral Commission, members of the public and the media.

The use of language which provokes violence has also been flagged as prohibited conduct. Parties in breach of conduct are liable to a fine of up to R200000, may forfeit their election deposit and, in extreme cases, may have their registration cancelled.

The FW de Klerk Foundation has urged the IEC and other bodies to take action against the EFF following the threats made against Brown.

“The foundation calls on the South African Human Rights Commission, the Commission for Gender Equality and the police to respond to charges laid against the party by Brown,” the foundation said.

“The IEC has a special responsibility to ensure that political leaders and parties scrupulously observe the principles of the Electoral Code of Conduct during election campaigns.

“The Code aims to create conditions that are conducive to free and fair elections and that create a climate of tolerance, free political campaigning and open public debate.”

International body the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has also expressed its concern over the matter.

“We are concerned about Karima Brown’s safety given the threats instigated by the malicious publication of her contact information,” said CPJ’s Angela Quintal.

“The electoral commission must send a strong message that using social media to threaten and intimidate journalists will not be tolerated and is a breach of the Electoral Code that could impact the credibility of the vote.”

The Women’s Legal Centre has also condemned the actions of political leaders in the recent months when it comes to the treatment of women.

“During this election season, the language and messaging of the various political parties has indicated shortcomings within the various parties as it relates to women’s rights,” the organisation’s Aisha Hamdulay said.

“The online threats and cyberbullying by our political leadership against women journalists such as Karima Brown and Ferial Haffajee are indicative of a patriarchal culture within our political spaces,” she added.