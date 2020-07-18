Call for Archbishop Thabo Makgoba to ‘step aside’ from UWC

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - A DISPUTE between an Anglican priest and the church took a twist this week when an organisation called for Archbishop Thabo Makgoba to be removed as chancellor of UWC. The Thinking Masses of SA Foundation said Makgoba could not be allowed to continue in that office until justice was attained by Reverend June Major in her alleged rape case against a fellow priest. “We request that the University Council engages its chancellor on the claims and ask of him to step aside until justice for Rev Major is attained. It is further our submission that the chancellor cannot be allowed to continue in that office, or to preside over any function that is attached with being a chancellor when he publicly stands accused of having shown an attitude of indifference and has failed to take seriously the case of a gender-based violence victim in his church that was registered over four years ago,” the foundation said in its letter to the university council. It also requested that the council engaged Rev Major “not to adjudicate” her case but to hear her version. The foundation charged that UWC could not be “silent and adopt an attitude of indifference” in the matter, adding that the institution’s history would “judge it if it chooses to be silent in this epoch because it ignores the ongoing injustice against a South African, a woman, a victim of rape and abuse”.

But UWC would not be drawn into the matter, saying it was “unrelated to any university activity in Archbishop Makgoba’s capacity as chancellor”.

“The university therefore does not deem it appropriate to comment,” said UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder.

Major ended a 12-day hunger strike on Monday, after the church agreed to launch an internal investigation into the rape claims.

Other grievances included:

* Setting up of a process where rape victims could find a safe space in order to give account of their ordeals at the hands of the alleged rapist

* Establish a committee to combat all forms of sexual misconduct and abuse within the church.

Regarding the safe space, the church said it was bound by the laws of the country which might open it to possible defamation claims.

“I wish to reiterate that the Anglican Church of Southern Africa is unambiguous about its responsibility to be a healing presence in society,” said Makgoba in response to Major.

The foundation said it was easy to denounce gender-based violence “from a distance”.

“We have noted his recent statement that the “church’s commitment to justice in society is a faith response and a direct reflection of its divine calling.

“It is justice that must be sought, and nobody must be allowed to suffer the consequences of injustice,” the foundation said.

Weekend Argus