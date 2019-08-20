Cape Town - Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s kindness, warmth and vividness lends itself perfectly to bold colours and striking lines of a new art exhibition. Black, White, Red and Yellow is a series of paintings by Richard Scott whose pop art has gained significant traction in Cape Town over recent years.

Tutu’s life is encapsulated in pop art derived from pictures taken throughout his storied life.

Scott recreates photographer Benny Gool’s pictures of Tutu to profound effect, highlighting human rights activist with black outlines and splashes of colour while whitewashing the other subjects and objects in the pictures.

The technique is unique to Scott and has become his signature style over the past 10 years.

The prolific painter has sold more then 2500 paintings to European art collectors.

Looking at the paintings it may come across as simple paint-by-numbers. But upon closer inspection, the level of intricacy and detail Scott has gone into becomes clear.

Richard Scott working on one of his paintings. Picture: Supplied

“As an artist, how do you explain to someone what it is like having Archbishop Desmond Tutu in my home and studio blessing the very paintings I did of him.

“Even more so, the Arch blessed my paintings by stamping them with his very own Richard Scott-made Arch stamp,” he said.

The exhibition is at the Artscape Theatre for the next two months with a parallel exhibit at The Old Granary building, which is the home of the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation.

The foundation partnered with Scott and Gool on the exhibition.

The paintings are on show in the downstairs foyer while larger murals adorn the walls of the opera bar.

The quietness of the space lends itself well to experience the peacefulness of Tutu’s resistance to apartheid and his example of forgiveness following its demise.

Scott said the entire process took a couple of years to complete.

“It took me two years to plan and conceptualise the pieces and two years to create them.

“My studio was completely covered in photos and drawings and sketches of the Arch for many years,” said Scott.

The exhibition will run until October 8 with Scott giving selected guided tours of the paintings during the rest of this month.